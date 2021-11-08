November 8 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 8, 2021. Let's begin...



TikTok is the world's most downloaded app, Instagram 2nd; Find the full list

TikTok, Instagram becomes the top of the list of most downloaded applications in the world, even as Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram find their place in the top 5. For over 10 months, TikTok has been the most downloaded non-gaming app.

Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed By Company Executive

Motorola Edge X will join the Edge series comprising Motorola Edge S Pro, Motorola Edge Lite. Motorola launched Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite in China in August. Both smartphones are renamed versions of Motorola Edge 20 Pro and Motorola Edge 20, respectively.

Microsoft to end OneDrive updates for Windows 7 and 8 in March

Microsoft says OneDrive users on Windows, 7, 8 or 8.1 will not be able to sync their content to the cloud as of March 1, 2022, as per a blog post on its Tech Community forum. OneDrive will also not receive updates if it is running on a system that does not have Windows 10 or Windows 11 installed.

Metal Gear games are disappearing from digital stores temporarily

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater are disappearing from digital stores today, while Konami renews licenses for the "historical footage" they contain, its publisher announced.While Konami renews the licenses of its historical recordings.

Flipkart's "Love it or Return it" Program Let Users Try Premium Phones and Get Refund

In the early stage, Flipkart has partnered with Samsung to allow customers to experience Samsung folding devices with the "Love it or return it" program. This program is available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Vadodara.

Realme may launch its most premium phone in 2022 for Rs 58,000

Realme is reportedly working on a "proper" flagship smartphone that would likely be priced at around Rs 58,000 (roughly CNY 5,000). Realme also hopes to rival Xiaomi and Samsung, which have been offering flagship Android smartphones globally.

Google India's Hyderabad office is looking to fill multiple roles

Google India's Hyderabad office is looking to fill multiple roles in areas such as operations engineer to lead data analyst and even looking for a business manager. The minimum qualifications are: bachelor's degree in computer science, applied mathematics, statistics, quantitative social sciences or equivalent practical experience.