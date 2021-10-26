October 26 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 26, 2021. Let's begin...



Trillion Dollar Companies in the World - In Photos

Tesla just became the sixth company in US history to be worth $1 trillion surpassing Facebook. Saudi Aramco is the only non-American company to make the trillion-dollar club. Facebook is the 7th company historically to reach $1 trillion but dipped out recently.

Facebook to spend around $ 10 billion on its metaverse division in 2021

Facebook plans to spend at least $ 10 billion this year on Facebook Reality Labs, its metaverse division tasked with creating AR and VR hardware, software, and content. It hopes to spend more "over the next few years." Facebook sees AR and VR as being core to "the next generation of online social experiences."

BGMI Lite: Will BGMI Lite happen? When can we download and play in India?

Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is known as BGMI in gaming lingo, has been satisfying mobile gamers with the same PUBG Mobile experience that is available globally. BGMI Lite has long been rumoured to launch in India for gamers on low-end mobile devices. Will a BGMI Lite happen? Is it true?

Now macOS Monterey is available for download

The latest version of macOS, Monterey, is now available for download according to Apple. The software has been available in public beta for several months, but today's release means that Apple believes the software is ready for everyday use. Big changes are on the way (eventually).

Apple releases iOS 15.1 with SharePlay and more camera options for iPhone 13 Pro

Apple's latest OS update includes a missing iOS 15 feature and the big new feature is the return of SharePlay. SharePlay is a feature that was originally supposed to ship in iOS 15; allows people to call friends or family and watch movies, TV or listen to music together.

Best Buy stores to offer Samsung foldable repairs soon

Samsung foldable device owners will soon have more options for repairing their devices, with more than 100 Best Buy stores gearing up to offer repairs in "early November," Samsung announced. More than 100 locations will offer in-person assistance. The company also offers a door-to-door repair service called "We Come To You" as well as a mail-order service.

Zoom offers auto-generated captions for free accounts

The feature was previously limited to paid Zoom meeting accounts. Zoom is delivering on its promise to add auto-generated closed captions to all of Zoom's free meeting accounts to make its service more accessible, the company announced Monday.