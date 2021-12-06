Omicron Covid variant: Google delays return to offices plans

Google has announced that it is postponing the return to the office for all US employees past the original target of January 10. The same is said to be true for Google employees in India as well, however the report has not been confirmed yet.

An email leaked by a Google employee read that the company had always planned to be flexible with the return to the office date — with January 10 being the earliest.

Google said that it will now wait until 2022. The decision to reopen offices will be taken on 3 assessments:

Location assessment of offices

Assessment of local conditions of employees

Assessment of spread of Omnicron variant near office locations

US workers at Google who want to work from the office have been able to do so, per the spokesperson.

This decision comes amid uncertainty over the Omicron COVID-19 variant, with countries imposing new travel restrictions. The company has also pushed back the return to offices in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Source: TECHGIG