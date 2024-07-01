ONDC adds 300 sellers, 400 women entrepreneurs to its network

New Delhi: The government-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Monday announced empowering 300 sellers and 400 women entrepreneurs, by adding them to its e-commerce network.



The 300 sellers were from six clusters across India, including Lucknow (Chikankari), Moradabad (Brassware), Kanchipuram (Kanchipuram sarees), Varanasi (Benarasi Sarees), Khurja (Pottery), Bargarh (Sambhalpuri sarees), and were activated on the digital network with partnership from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

While most sellers are first-time digital players, they made a significant milestone in their digitalisation journey. An example is the 9 Kanchipuram sellers, who within 10 months of onboarding, made sales of Rs 21 lakh, from 180+ orders collectively, which was previously 10-12 orders monthly, ONDC said.

“If the majority of participating artisans, women entrepreneurs, and social enterprises are getting into the digital e-commerce ecosystem for the first time ever, it simply points out the gaps in the existing infrastructure and its opportunities that are accessible to only a few,” said T. Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC.

The Open Network also made concerted efforts to empower women entrepreneurs by onboarding approximately 400 women-led businesses across India. These businesses collectively support livelihood opportunities for over 50 lakh women.

These include some home-grown brands like Kudumbashree, Jharcraft, UBUNTU Consortium, SEWA Federation, Mann Deshi Foundation, Tea Trunk, Cinnamon Closet, Tamul, Creyo, Shwet India, Anubhuthi Experiences, Sarmaya, Satmya, Amrutam, and Rangasutra support women artisans.

In addition, individual artisan clusters like the Kanchipuram cluster from Tamil Nadu and the Chikankari Cluster from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, also joined the Network.

Recognising the importance of social enterprises in promoting sustainable development, ONDC Network also onboarded over 30 social organisations in the last year, including Itokri, Okhai, Rangsutra, Gulaab Jaipur, Very Much India, Gaon Se, Kalapuri, and Iraaloom among others.

Further, 50 Geographical Indication (GI) tagged social sector sellers from the GI pavilion at the India International Fair Trade have been integrated into the ONDC Network, further amplifying the reach and impact of these socially conscious businesses.

“The Open Network taps such gaps effectively by creating a level playing field for all sellers, regardless of their size or background. We are driving economic empowerment with equitable distribution of growth opportunities as our anchor,” Koshy said.