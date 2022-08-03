OnePlus 10T to launch today; find expected price

OnePlus 10T is all set to go official in India today, August 3. The launch event is scheduled to take place in New York City, and India Today Tech will cover the event live. Indian fans can watch the OnePlus 10T launch live stream on OnePlus YouTube and social media channels. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST. OnePlus brings a T-series phone after 2 long years. The last OnePlus T phone was the OnePlus 8T, and there was no OnePlus 9T. With the comeback of the OnePlus T series, we are waiting for the OnePlus 10T. The company already revealed a lot about the OnePlus 10T, and some more have been revealed by rumours and leaks circulating on the internet for a long time.



OnePlus 10T: Design and Specifications



One of the teasers revealed the full design of the phone. The OnePlus 10T comes in two colours, green and black, quite similar to the latest flagship, the 10 Pro. There's also no Hasselblad association for this one, but the company makes sure it doesn't fall behind in terms of performance. The OnePlus 10T is also the first phone from the brand to come with Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, dubbed the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.



The overall design, more or less, looks similar to the 10 Pro. It includes a larger square camera module with three sensors. There is a hole-punch display on the front that includes the selfie sensor. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls purpose, the smartphone may feature a 16-megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus 10T will reportedly come with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 10-bit colours, RGB colour gamut, and HDR10+. The company confirmed that the 10T would offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate to deliver a seamless gaming experience. OnePlus 10T will bring up to 16GB of RAM, which is a first for a OnePlus phone, and 256GB of internal storage. The company also disclosed that the 10T would come with 150W SUPERVOOC charging support, again a first for a OnePlus phone. The company would announce the next generation of OxygenOS, dubbed OxygenOS 13. There is no confirmation whether the 10T will offer OxygenOS 13 support out of the box.

OnePlus 10T: Expected price



While some of the OnePlus 10T's key specs have been revealed, some are still under wraps. And so is the price. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 10T start at Rs 49,999 in India. The company has to confirm the official price of the 10T; it has confirmed that the phone will be available on Amazon. The sale date and bank offer remain unknown for now.



