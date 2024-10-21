OnePlus 13 Set to Launch Soon: New Design and Colour Options Revealed

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, on October 31 in China. Along with the announcement, the company has also teased the phone's design and new colour options, creating excitement ahead of its release. The OnePlus 13 comes with a refined design, drawing inspiration from its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, but with notable enhancements. The device will be available in three striking colours: White Dawn, Obsidian Black, and Blue Moment.

OnePlus 13: Design and Colour Options

The OnePlus 13 features a sleek, modern design with a micro-quad-curved display on the front, giving the phone an elegant and sophisticated look. On the back, a prominent circular camera module houses three lenses and an LED flash, arranged in a square formation. Unlike previous models, this camera module no longer blends into the phone's frame but is instead highlighted by a metallic ring that frames the island, adding a touch of elegance and drawing attention to the camera setup.

The collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad is once again evident, with the camera module sporting the iconic "H" logo from Hasselblad. Below the camera, the OnePlus logo maintains the brand's minimalist aesthetic. The phone’s metallic sides enhance both its durability and premium feel.

The OnePlus 13 comes in three distinct colours. The White Dawn variant introduces Silk Glass technology, providing a smooth, refined texture. The Blue Moment version is the first in the industry to offer a soft, skin-like texture, creating a unique tactile experience. The Obsidian Black model features an Ebony Wood Grain Glass finish, which mimics the look and feel of natural wood, showcasing OnePlus’s attention to detail and focus on innovative materials.

OnePlus 13: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 13 promises several significant upgrades over the OnePlus 12. Powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the device will offer enhanced performance and efficiency. This new chip, which will debut at the Snapdragon Summit on October 22, is expected to deliver a seamless experience for demanding tasks like gaming and multitasking, thanks to its advanced Oryon cores.

Battery life is another aspect where the OnePlus 13 shines. The device is rumoured to feature a 6,000mAh battery, an upgrade from the 5,400mAh battery in the OnePlus 12, ensuring extended usage. Also, it will support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, minimizing downtime and offering fast recharging options.

On the display front, the OnePlus 13 is expected to retain the 2K resolution screen from previous models, offering vibrant visuals. A notable new feature is the potential inclusion of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, providing faster and more secure unlocking than traditional optical sensors.

Photography enthusiasts will also be impressed with the camera setup. The OnePlus 13 is expected to offer a 50MP primary camera with Sony’s LYT-808 sensor, along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom, ensuring a versatile and high-quality photography experience.



