OnePlus announces exciting product offers for May; Check out the best deals here

OnePlus, the global technology brand, is announcing the most awaited ‘OnePlus Summer Sale’ with exciting offers on its wide range of devices for the month of May. Starting 1st May 2025, the Indian consumers will be able to grab some enticing offers on products like OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, and more.

The sale will be available across various platforms, including OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, and mainline stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others. These offers will begin today onwards.

OnePlus Flagship Series OnePlus 13 Series

The OnePlus 13 series, comprising the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. OnePlus 13 boasts cutting-edge AI capabilities, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Its impressive 6,000 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery - a first for OnePlus - ensures uninterrupted performance. Capture life's moments with the 50MP triple-camera system, featuring advanced technologies like Dual Exposure Algorithm, Clear Burst, and Action Mode. With OxygenOS 15, experience seamless and intuitive functionality. The OnePlus 13R offers flagship-level performance and advanced AI technology, delivering a seamless experience that perfectly balances productivity and entertainment — all without compromising on power.

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of INR 5,000 on OnePlus 13 and INR 3,000 on OnePlus 13R on select bank cards, Customers can also avail of a temporary price drop of INR 3,000 on OnePlus 13 and INR 2,000 on OnePlus 13R (16GB + 512GB) respectively.

on OnePlus 13 and on OnePlus 13R on select bank cards, Customers can also avail of a temporary price drop of on OnePlus 13 and on OnePlus 13R (16GB + 512GB) respectively. OnePlus 13R buyers can also avail themselves of a bundle offer on OnePlus Buds 3

Customers can also avail for up to 12 months and 6 months no-cost EMI with select banks credit cards on purchase of OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R respectively

Customers can own the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R by paying only 65% of its price with 24 months of No-cost EMI. This guarantees 35% Assured Buyback via Easy Upgrades Program applicable for customers purchasing from OnePlus.in and offline stores with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI

Furthermore, customers can avail themselves of the new OnePlus 13 with an exchange bonus of up to INR 7,000 and OnePlus 13R with an exchange bonus of INR 4000 from 11th May to 31st May at mainline stores.

Customers can also avail upto 24 months no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv, HDBFS and ICICI Finance on purchase of OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 12 SeriesThe OnePlus 12 Series redefines flagship excellence. The OnePlus 12 boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, Trinity Engine, stunning 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, rapid 100W SUPERVOOC charging, convenient 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and exceptional 4th Gen Hasselblad camera for mobile. OnePlus 12R, part of the same series, inherits these top features while maintaining its focus on delivering unparalleled performance, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a powerhouse device.

Customers can offer an instant bank discount of INR 6,000 on select bank cards, along with a temporary price drop of up to INR 13,000 on purchase of the OnePlus 12

They can also avail up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on OnePlus 12 on select banks' credit cards

OnePlus Nord Smartphone OnePlus Nord 4OnePlus Nord 4 is the only metal unibody smartphone in the 5G era that also features flagship-level hardware like the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and up to 256 GB of storage. It also packs a 50-megapixel Sony main camera sensor and a 5500mAh battery, the largest battery ever used in a OnePlus Nord device. This battery is also equipped with 100W SUPERVOOC technology which means it can go from 1-100% in just 28 minutes.

Customers can enjoy a temporary price discount of up to INR 500 on OnePlus Nord 4 with an instant bank discount of up to INR 4,500 on select bank cards

Customers can also avail up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards

OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 LiteThe OnePlus Nord CE4 is a fusion of style and power. It's powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a long-lasting 5500mAh battery with blazing-fast 100W SUPERVOOC charging - a Nord series first. OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite delivers all-day entertainment and a smooth user experience. Introducing a revitalized aesthetic for 2024, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G presents a distinctive design. Maintaining Nord’s hallmark sleek, robust, and bold design, the smartphone is available in two colourways – Super Silver and Mega Blue.

Customers can enjoy a temporary price discount of INR 1,000 on OnePlus Nord CE4 along with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select bank cards

Customers can also avail up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select banks, on purchase of OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite until 11th May 2025

Additionally, on the OnePlus Nord CE4 and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, consumers can avail instant bank discounts up to INR 2,000 each on select bank cards

IoT and Wearables

OnePlus Buds Pro 3The recently upgraded OnePlus Buds Pro 3 features Steady Connect, enhancing Bluetooth audio strength and reliability. When paired with the OnePlus 13 series, it unlocks advanced AI capabilities for seamless communication. The earbuds support bilingual interactions, allowing users to hear their preferred language. These buds are available in three stylish colours: Lunar Radiance, Midnight Opus, and Sapphire Blue.

Customers can enjoy an exclusive discount of INR 1000 on this OnePlus TWS along with an Instant Bank discount of INR 1000 on select bank cards

this OnePlus TWS along with an Instant Bank discount of on select bank cards Customers can also avail an additional special price coupon of INR 500 available on select channels

available on select channels OnePlus Red Cable Club members can also enjoy additional discounts of upto INR 1000 on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App

OnePlus Buds 3OnePlus Buds 3 offer an exceptional, impactful, and well-balanced sound through a dual-driver acoustic system. The OnePlus Buds 3 offers balanced sound with a 10.4mm woofer, 6mm tweeter, 49dB noise cancellation, and 7 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Buds 3 can avail of an instant bank discount of up to INR 500 on select bank cards. Furthermore, customers can further enjoy a temporary discount price of INR 900.

To further elevate audio experience, customers can also avail exciting discounts on OnePlus’ Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3. OnePlus Pad 2 & OnePlus Pad Go OnePlus Pad 2One Plus Pad 2 is a second-generation flagship powerhouse tablet, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform with an exclusive 12.1-inch large 3K display and six stereo speakers. The device also integrates AI driven features like AI speaker, recording summary and AI writer. For professionals on the go, OnePlus Pad 2 is the perfect device as it offers an impressive standby time of up to 43 days and allows users to stay worry free about battery life.

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of INR 3,000 with no-cost EMI options of upto 12 months on select bank cards. An additional exchange bonus of INR 3,000 is also available on OnePlus Pad 2

Customer can also avail a temporary price discount of INR 1,000 on the purchase of OnePlus Pad 2

Students can avail of a special discount of INR 1,500 on OnePlus Pad 2 on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App

on OnePlus Pad 2 on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App OnePlus Red Cable Club members can also enjoy additional discounts of upto INR 1500 on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App

OnePlus Pad GoOnePlus Pad Go is a seamless tablet, integrating exceptional performance, stunning visuals with seamless connectivity. The device boasts an impressive array of features including a quad speaker’s setup that supports Dolby Atmos. The Pad Go features a unique audio experience for its users with the back panel of the OnePlus designed with a unique Twin Mint colorway, blending two distinct green tones with matte and mirrored metal textures.

On purchase of the OnePlus Pad Go customers can enjoy an instant bank discount of INR 2,000 on select bank cards, along with a temporary price drop of INR 1,000 and INR 1,500 on Wi-Fi and LTE variants respectively

Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI options upto 6 months on select bank cards

Students can also avail INR 1000 discount on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus Watch 2OnePlus Watch 2 is a stunning flagship smartwatch that incorporates the latest version of Wear OS by Google™ (Wear OS 4). Featuring a unique Dual-Engine Architecture with flagship dual chipsets and Wear OS’s hybrid interface, market-leading battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode, and a premium build and design, the OnePlus Watch 2 represents a big step forward for the smartwatch market.

Customers can avail themselves of an instant bank discount of INR 3,000 and an exclusive discount of INR 2,000 each with no-cost EMI options upto 9 months on select banks cards

Additionally, buyers can also enjoy a special price discount of INR 1,000 on purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 on Amazon India

OnePlus Watch 2ROnePlus Watch 2R is crafted for fitness enthusiasts, packed with cutting edge features that closely mirror those of the OnePlus watch 2. The watch also boasts of standout features including 100-hour battery life that is powered with Wear OS by Google™ (Wear OS 4). OnePlus Watch 2R is crafted from lightweight aluminium and is available in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray variants.

The OnePlus Watch 2R can also be purchased with the No-cost EMI option for up to 6 months on select banks

OnePlus Watch 2R will also see an instant bank discount of INR 2,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI and an exclusive discount of INR 3,000 on their purchase



