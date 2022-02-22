OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G on sale today; find price, offers and specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G went on sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in India on February 17 and is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G which was launched in 2021. The smartphone sports a Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a dedicated microSD card slot and comes with a headphone jack. The smartphone competes against Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and Moto Edge 20 in the country.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Price and offers

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India is set at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is also available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs. 24,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available in two colour options: Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. The smartphone is available on Amazon and on the OnePlus website.

The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon today at 12 p.m. m. (noon) and introductory offers include up to Rs. 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI credit/debit transactions. Customers can also avail an additional Rs. 3000 discount as part of an exchange bonus and save up to Rs. 500 with RedCoins, according to OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched in India on February 16. The smartphone runs Android 11 out of the box, with OxygenOS 11 on top. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display (1080 x 2400) with a 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, under the hood, combined with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a field of view. 119 degrees. of sight. Both the primary and secondary cameras offer Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) support. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also features a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor on the front, with EIS and an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G offers 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and A-GPS. The phone has sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also features a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB Type-C. The smartphone measures 160.6x73.2x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams, according to OnePlus.