OnePlus to soon launch Nord CE 3 in India; Find details

After the launch of the premium OnePlus 11 5G and mid-range OnePlus 11R 5G in India, OnePlus is working on the more affordable OnePlus Nord CE 3. The phone will succeed last year's OnePlus Nord CE 2 and is expected to launch in July. However, before the official announcement of the phone, the online post MySmartPrice with tipster OnLeak leaked the alleged specifications of the Nord CE 3. The phone's key features are a 6.72-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 782G SoC, and a sensor of the 50-megapixel primary camera.



The report also notes that the rumoured OnePlus Nord CE 3's display would offer a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. In addition, the screen can also include a fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

The Snapdragon 782 SoC can come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The back may flaunt a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel camera (IMX890), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies purposes, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will pack a 16-megapixel camera.

Other key features may include a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, 5G and NFC. Notably, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 was a part of the rumour mill for a while. In November 2022, another report hinted at the specifications of Nord CE 3. The report claimed the phone would bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 6.7-inch LCD, and a 5000mAh battery. In addition, the report added that the phone would feature a 108-megapixel camera. A shared render highlighted a black body and two large round cutouts behind the triple cameras.

The alleged OnePlus Nord CE 3 remains unclear, but based on the specs, the phone may cost Rs 20,000-25,000. Last year the OnePlus Nord CE 2 was launched for Rs 23,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage). The top variant with 8 GB of RAM was priced at Rs 24,999. The Nord CE 2 retails at Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.