OpenAI Begins Hiring in India Ahead of New Delhi Office Launch

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is gearing up for a major step in India by opening its first office in New Delhi later this year. Before the official launch, the artificial intelligence giant has already begun its hiring drive, posting three senior-level job openings on its careers portal.

According to the listings, all three roles are for the position of Account Director, though each falls under a different department—Digital Narratives, Large Enterprise, and Strategics. These positions are focused on sales, requiring applicants with substantial experience in managing large accounts and building long-term business strategies.

The experience requirement varies by department. The Digital Narratives role calls for at least seven years of experience in selling platforms or software-as-a-service (SaaS). For the Large Enterprise division, candidates must have a minimum of ten years’ experience, while the Strategics role demands around fourteen years of expertise. All three positions will be offered on a full-time basis, with hybrid work flexibility. This means employees will not be required to attend the office every day.

How to Apply

Those interested in applying need to visit OpenAI’s official careers page. By filtering results to “India” under location, applicants can view only the positions open within the country. After selecting a suitable role, they can click on the “Apply Now” button to be redirected to a detailed description page. Here, candidates will find eligibility criteria and responsibilities before submitting their application.

It is worth noting that OpenAI has placed certain restrictions on applications. An individual can apply for a maximum of five roles within a 180-day period.

India: A Priority Market for OpenAI

OpenAI has placed India high on its expansion roadmap. The country is already the second-largest user base for ChatGPT, trailing only the United States. Reflecting on this growth, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently confirmed his plans to visit India in September 2025, ahead of the office’s inauguration.

Altman expressed his excitement on X, saying

“We are opening our first office in India later this year! And I'm looking forward to visiting next month. AI adoption in India has been amazing to watch - ChatGPT users grew 4x in the past year - and we are excited to invest much more in India!”

The move signals OpenAI’s commitment to building a deeper presence in the region. Just earlier this month, the company introduced ChatGPT Go, a subscription plan designed exclusively for Indian users. Priced at ₹399 per month, the plan offers ten times more usage limits on messages, image generation, and memory features. It also unlocks premium tools such as project management, task creation, and custom GPT development.

Looking Ahead

With hiring underway and its first office opening soon, OpenAI is clearly betting big on India. As AI adoption accelerates across the country, the firm appears poised to make India not just a market but a hub for growth, innovation, and strategic expansion.