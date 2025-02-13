OPPO Find X8 Launched: 50MP Camera, AI Zoom & 5,630mAh Battery

OPPO has introduced the Find X8, a smartphone designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s users. Beyond traditional communication, the Find X8 serves as a versatile tool for work, photography, and entertainment.

Camera System

Developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, the Find X8’s camera system includes three 50MP lenses: ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto. This setup enhances image quality and color accuracy. The AI-assisted Telescope Zoom feature allows for up to 120x magnification, utilizing advanced algorithms to maintain clarity at various zoom levels.

Performance and Battery

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, the Find X8 offers improved power efficiency and performance. The 5,630 mAh silicon-carbide battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC™ wired charging, achieving a full charge in approximately 58 minutes, and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, reaching full capacity in about 90 minutes.

Design and Display

The device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth visual experience. Available in Star Grey and Space Black, the Find X8 combines a sleek design with ergonomic comfort.

AI Integration

The Find X8 incorporates AI tools to enhance productivity. The AI Assistant for Notes organizes content, extracts key points, and suggests improvements. OPPO Docs offers document summarization and translation, facilitating efficient information management.

Availability

In India, the Find X8 is offered in two configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage priced at ₹69,999, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage at ₹79,999. Purchases can be made through the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and major retail outlets.