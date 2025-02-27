OPPO Find X8 Ultra Set to Launch in April 2025: What to Expect

OPPO has officially announced that the Find X8 Ultra will be launched in April 2025. This comes after the company introduced the Find X8 series in China in October 2024 and later brought the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro to the Indian market in November 2024. Initially rumored for a March release, the flagship device is now confirmed for an April debut. OPPO’s product manager, Zhou Yibao, has also stated that sales will commence in the same month.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Expected Specifications and Features

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.82-inch "2K" OLED display manufactured by BOE, promising an immersive viewing experience. Camera enthusiasts can look forward to a 1-inch primary camera sensor, along with two periscope telephoto cameras and an ultrawide lens. The device is likely to have an ultra-thin bezel design, though additional design specifics are yet to be disclosed.

OPPO’s Next Compact Flagship: Find X8 Next

Apart from the Find X8 Ultra, OPPO is preparing to launch another flagship smartphone with a compact design and slim profile. Previously rumored as the Find X8 Mini, the device is now expected to be called Find X8 Next. This rebranding suggests that OPPO aims to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple iPhone 17 Air. Reports indicate that the Find X8 Next will have a thickness ranging between 7 mm and 7.99 mm, making it one of the sleekest premium smartphones in the market.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Unique Features

Zhou Yibao has hinted that the Find X8 Ultra will introduce the world’s narrowest smartphone component, likely referring to its bezel design. However, further technical details about this feature remain under wraps.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra: Global Availability

While OPPO has confirmed an April 2025 launch in China, it remains uncertain whether the Find X8 Ultra will be available in other markets. There is also speculation surrounding the Find X8 Next, but OPPO has yet to share official details. Stay tuned for more updates on OPPO’s upcoming flagship lineup.