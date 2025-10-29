Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro Debut Globally: Bigger Batteries, Powerful Cameras, and India Launch Next Month

Oppo has officially expanded its flagship smartphone lineup with the global debut of the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, unveiled at a special launch event in Barcelona, Spain. The new series marks a significant step forward in performance, durability, and imaging technology, with both devices slated to arrive in India next month.

Pricing and Availability

In Europe, the Oppo Find X9 starts at EUR 999 (approx. ₹1,02,800), while the Find X9 Pro is priced at EUR 1,299 (approx. ₹1,33,600). Oppo has confirmed that both models will be assembled locally in India, which is expected to make the domestic prices more competitive. The India launch is planned for November, with leaks hinting at a November 26 release date.

The Find X9 Pro will be available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal, while the Find X9 comes in Space Black, Titanium Grey, and Velvet Red finishes.

Power and Performance

At the core of both smartphones is MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor, touted as the company’s most powerful mobile chip to date. Oppo claims it delivers a 32% faster CPU, 33% stronger GPU, and an impressive 111% boost in NPU performance compared to the previous generation. Despite this power, efficiency remains a highlight — the new chipset reportedly reduces CPU power consumption by 55% and AI processing by 56%, resulting in improved performance and longer battery life.

Display and Design

The Find X9 series features 120Hz OLED displays capable of 1,800 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 3,600 nits peak outdoors. The panels can dim down to 1 nit, ensuring optimal visibility even in total darkness. Oppo has also replaced the older optical fingerprint reader with a more secure ultrasonic sensor.

Both models sport flat-edged designs and set a new benchmark for durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications — making them resistant to dust, water submersion, and even high-pressure hot water jets.

Battery Breakthrough

Battery performance takes a major leap this year. The Find X9 houses a 7,025mAh battery with 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse charging support. The Find X9 Pro goes even further, packing a 7,500mAh cell supported by 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. Oppo claims both models will retain 80% battery health even after five years of daily use.

Camera Innovation

The Find X9 Pro stands out with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor (1/1.28-inch, f/1.5, OIS) and a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera featuring a 1/1.56-inch sensor and 70mm f/2.1 lens with Prism Hybrid OIS. It supports 4K 120fps video recording, making it one of the most advanced camera setups on any smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Find X9 offers a powerful trio — a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (LYT-600), and a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN5 sensor, alongside a 9-channel True Colour Camera for improved colour accuracy.

Adding a professional twist, Oppo is introducing a teleconverter accessory exclusive to the Find X9 Pro, enhancing optical zoom up to 10x for photos and 50x for videos.

With its blend of cutting-edge performance, long-lasting battery, and Hasselblad-powered cameras, the Oppo Find X9 series aims to set a new benchmark in flagship smartphone innovation — and its India launch next month is already one of the most anticipated tech events of the year.