OPPO K13 5G: Leaked Specifications Hint at Big Upgrades Ahead of India Launch

OPPO is all set to introduce its latest 5G smartphone, the OPPO K13, to theIndian market. While the official announcement is still pending, several leakshave already surfaced online, shedding light on key specifications andfeatures. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart,ensuring wide accessibility for Indian customers.

Although OPPO has kept most details under wraps, reports from sources like91Mobiles offer an early glimpse into what the K13 5G might bring. As asuccessor to the OPPO K12, the new model is expected to deliver significantimprovements across performance, display, camera, and battery life. Unlike the K12, which came with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, the OPPO K13 isexpected to be powered by the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset.This marks a notable jump in processing capabilities and efficiency over theK12x’s MediaTek Dimensity 6300.

Leaked specifications also suggest a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hzrefresh rate, offering a much smoother visual experience compared to the HD+ panelseen on its predecessor. Camera upgrades are expected too, with a 50MP primarysensor and a 2MP secondary lens on the rear. The front camera will reportedlybe upgraded from 8MP to 16MP, catering to better selfies and clearer videocalls.

Battery life appears to be another major focus for OPPO with the K13. Thephone is rumoured to pack a massive 7,000mAh battery, paired with 90W fastcharging support. This would be a significant leap from the OPPO K12x, whichcame with a 5,100mAh battery and 45W charging, making the K13 an ideal choicefor heavy users. Retail box leaks show a familiar OPPO packaging style with the K13 brandingclearly displayed. However, no confirmed information about the phone’s designor available colours has been revealed just yet.

As for pricing, OPPO hasn’t made anything official, but the K13 5G isexpected to be priced under ₹20,000. For comparison, the previous K12x waslaunched at ₹12,999 for the base model and ₹15,999 for the higher variant,suggesting that OPPO will continue targeting budget-conscious 5G buyers inIndia with this upcoming release.