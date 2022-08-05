OxygenOS 13 introduced: Features and compatible OnePlus phones list

OnePlus has finally introduced the OxygenOS 13, with a water-inspired look, and the company calls it "Aquamorphic Design". The new software update will soon be available as an open beta update for OnePlus 10 Pro users. With OxygenOS 13, OnePlus promises to offer minimalistic icons, animations, and a variety of shapes and textures for a better experience.



The new software version will include Private Safe 2.0, which basically allows people to store their documents and files in a private place where no other application can access them. It will also bring spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support, the Near Share feature, and App Streaming improvements. There will also be new Always On Display (AoD) screens, and one will also be able to control their music apps through the AoD screen.



People will also see a sidebar toolbox, which is a feature borrowed from ColorOS. It is basically an application folder that you will find on the right edge of the screen, allowing you to access applications quickly. The company is also improving the default home launcher with OxygenOS 13. It has increased the size of folder icons, allowing people to access some apps a bit faster without opening the folder.



OxygenOS 13 Release



The company has confirmed that the latest OxygenOS 13 update will come to the OnePlus 10 Pro first. The new software version will also come to the newly launched OnePlus 10T smartphone later this year. OnePlus did not confirm the timeline for releasing the latest OxygenOS update. It will likely be based on Android 13, which could be released in October this year.

OnePlus phones list to get OxygenOS 13



-OnePlus 8

-OnePlus 8 Pro

-OnePlus 8T

-OnePlus 9

-OnePlus 9 Pro

-OnePlus 9R

-OnePlus 9RT

-OnePlus 10 Pro

-OnePlus 10R

-OnePlus 10T

-OnePlus Nord 2

-OnePlus Nord 2T

-OnePlus Nord CE

-OnePlus Nord CE 2

-OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite