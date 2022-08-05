Paytm server was down; Issue is resolved now

The digital payment app Paytm is causing problems for some users. Several users reported they were unable to log in to the Paytm app and were unable to pay with the app. Paytm acknowledged the issue and said it is fixing the bug that is not allowing people to access the app and make payments. Considering how reliant people are on digital payment apps, it can be nothing short of a nightmare when you try to make a payment, and the app doesn't work properly. Most of the time, people don't carry a lot of cash and get caught up in situations where such things happen.

Paytm outages reported in the last 24 hours

According to the outage tracking website's inactivity detector, the website received 611 reports from users that the app was not working. The downdetector shows a large spike between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. when Paytm faced maximum problems. According to the website, more than 66 per cent of users faced problems logging in, while 5 per cent of users reported being unable to make payments, and the remaining 29 per cent of users faced other issues with the app. Users living in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and several other cities faced the problems.



Paytm acknowledged the flow and noted that it is working to fix the issue. "Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved," the company tweeted.

We quickly resolved the error that briefly affected some users today. You can continue to use #PaytmSeUPI without worries. — Paytm (@Paytm) August 5, 2022

Soon the company resolved the issue and updated the same on Twitter.





