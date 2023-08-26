Pebble presents Game of Thrones smartwatch in India; Details

Pebble has introduced the Game of Thrones smartwatch to the Indian market, debuting on a Friday. This portable device features a circular design encompassing a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with always-on mode. According to the company's description, the watch features GoT-inspired interactive faces and comes with leather straps. Facilitating smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth enables calls to be received and supports various sports and fitness tracking capabilities. With a 250 mAh battery, the Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch offers a standby time of up to seven days.



Pebble Game of Thrones Smartwatch: Price

Pebble has priced the Game of Thrones smartwatch at Rs. 5499 in India and can be purchased through the official Pebble website and Amazon. The Pebble Game of Thrones-themed smartwatch comes in black, gray, and gold colour options.

Pebble Game of Thrones Smartwatch: Specifications

Pebble's recently unveiled Game of Thrones smartwatch features a circular dial, leather straps, and a crown-shaped button. It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with the option of always-on mode. This latest creation from the wearable device maker facilitates Bluetooth calls via a paired smartphone, allowing users to answer calls directly from the watch. It is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones.

The unique smartwatch can monitor health metrics such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels, heart rate, and sleep patterns. It also provides support for tracking multiple sports and fitness activities. The watch offers Game of Thrones-themed interactive faces for your selection. According to the company, it has an IP67 rating for resistance to water and dust.

This Pebble Game of Thrones smartwatch is powered by a 250 mAh battery, giving you seven days of use on a single charge. It has a magnetic charging, according to the company's specifications. Additional watch features include a calculator app, an alarm clock, a flashlight that uses the watch face, a stopwatch, and music controls. It weighs 172g.