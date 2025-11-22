Pixel 10 Can Now Share Files Directly to iPhones via AirDrop: Here’s How It Works

Google has rolled out a breakthrough feature that finally bridges one of the biggest gaps between Android and Apple devices. The latest Pixel 10 series can now send photos, videos and files directly to an iPhone using Apple’s own AirDrop system — a first for cross-platform sharing. Until now, AirDrop worked strictly within Apple’s ecosystem, while Android depended on Quick Share for transfers between its own devices.

This new system relies on a direct device-to-device connection, ensuring nothing is uploaded to a server during the process. It also avoids any unnecessary data sharing, offering a fast and secure method similar to Apple’s native AirDrop experience.

For now, Google has limited support to the Pixel 10 lineup. Meanwhile, the iPhone still requires one crucial setting change before it can accept files from a Pixel. Since Apple restricts AirDrop to contacts by default, users must temporarily set the device to accept transfers from everyone.

How to prepare the iPhone

To receive a file from a Pixel, follow these steps on the iPhone:

Swipe down from the top-right corner to open Control Centre.

Press and hold the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth panel.

Tap AirDrop.

Select Everyone for 10 Minutes .

. Keep the iPhone unlocked to view and accept the incoming request.

After 10 minutes, the iPhone automatically switches back to the safer “Contacts Only” mode, so the setting may need to be re-enabled later.

How to share from a Pixel 10

Sending a file works the same way Pixel users already share content:

Open the file, photo or video you want to send.

Tap the Share icon.

icon. Choose AirDrop from the options.

from the options. Select the iPhone shown nearby.

Wait for the recipient to approve the transfer.

Early tests suggest the system works smoothly, not just with iPhones but also with Macs.

How the iPhone receives the transfer

Once a Pixel initiates the share, the iPhone displays a prompt with the name of the sending device. The user can accept or decline the file, and accepted items save directly into the relevant app — Photos, Files or wherever they belong.

Why this update matters

Google’s cross-platform move mirrors the industry’s broader trend toward breaking down communication barriers between Android and iOS. Much like last year’s RCS update that improved messaging between the two platforms, this AirDrop-based sharing method aims to make everyday interactions between devices simpler and more universal.

Quick reminders

Only Pixel 10 series phones support this feature.

iPhones must be set to “Everyone for 10 Minutes” to receive a file.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth should remain switched on for both devices.

With this step, Google has taken a significant stride toward making Android and iPhone coexist more smoothly — something users have been waiting for years.