Pixel 10 Series Set for August Reveal: Google Adds Tele-Macro Lens and Revamps Performance with Tensor G5

Google appears to be gearing up for a major upgrade to its Pixel smartphone lineup. According to recent leaks reported by Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 series is set to be officially announced on August 28. The lineup is expected to include the standard Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, with each model expected to hit the market on different dates following the announcement.

A standout feature of the upcoming series is a new approach to macro photography. Google is reportedly introducing macro capabilities via both the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses — a significant shift from previous Pixel phones where macro was handled exclusively by the ultra-wide sensor. This dual-lens macro setup means the Pixel 10 will be able to automatically switch between the two lenses depending on how close the user is to the subject, offering improved flexibility and detail in close-up shots.

In a first for the base model, the Pixel 10 is expected to sport a triple-lens camera system, including a telephoto sensor — a feature previously reserved for Google’s higher-end Pro variants. While this is a welcome advancement, early reports suggest the base model may still fall short of the Pro versions in terms of raw hardware. For example, the main sensor is rumoured to be the Samsung GN8, which is slightly smaller than the GNV sensor used in earlier Pro models. Some of the supporting lenses could also be carried over from the Pixel 9a. However, Google’s powerful AI-driven image processing might help bridge that gap, delivering standout photos even with modest hardware.

Under the hood, one of the most significant changes is expected in the chipset. The Pixel 10 series will reportedly debut with Google’s new Tensor G5 processor, rumoured to be manufactured by TSMC. This shift could bring major improvements in thermal management and battery efficiency — areas where previous Tensor chips have seen criticism. The move may help Google’s phones better compete with flagship offerings powered by Snapdragon and MediaTek processors.

On the software side, the Pixel 10 is expected to launch with Android 16 out of the box. AI will continue to be at the forefront, with new tools like Video Generative ML for dynamic video editing, Speak-to-Tweak for voice-powered photo edits, and Sketch-to-Image, which transforms basic doodles into detailed visuals. All of these are expected to run natively on the device, minimizing reliance on cloud processing and boosting privacy and speed.

Design-wise, the Pixel 10 series isn’t expected to stray far from the familiar aesthetic seen in recent models. The phones will likely retain flat sides, a signature rear camera bar, and minimal bezels, though slight refinements in thickness may be on the cards. Pricing is expected to be in line with last year, with the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro rumoured to launch at ₹79,999 and ₹99,999 respectively. Interestingly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might arrive at a more competitive price point than its predecessor.

As the August 28 unveiling approaches, anticipation is building for what could be one of Google’s most refined Pixel releases to date.