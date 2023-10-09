Pixel 8 to go on Sale on October 12; Unique features setting it apart from other Android Phones

The Pixel 8 series was launched last week and is now all set to go on sale in India for the first time on October 12. Google's flagship phone is priced close to the iPhone 15 smartphone. Still, it looks like a great Android phone for those who prefer AI-powered features, a clean UI, good overall performance, a great photography experience, and a premium design. While many know these features, people need to be aware of three additional features they do not have on other Android phones. Here are the details.

Pixel 8 India offer on October 12: Unique features you won't find on other Android phones

-The Pixel 8 series will receive seven years of software support, which means that Google will release up to 21 Android operating system versions for the new Pixel phone. It is important to note that this is the only industry brand offering similar support. The device will also be eligible to receive seven years of security patches and exclusive new features, making the Pixel 8 a future-proof phone.

-The new Pixel 8 has the brightest screen (except for the Pixel 8 Pro), and you will have no problem viewing content in bright sunlight, thanks to its support for 2000 nits of maximum brightness. This is the highest in the industry. The ultra-high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has just 1,750 nits of maximum brightness.

-Google has added a new Audio Magic Eraser tool, allowing anyone to reduce distracting sounds in recorded videos quickly. While you can do this using third-party apps, Google offers it directly in the Photos app that comes pre-installed with every Android phone. The latest Pixel phone also introduces a new AI-powered feature known as Best Take. It helps merge multiple group photos to ensure everyone appears wide-eyed and focused. Additionally, users can select expressions from numerous shots and integrate them into a single image if they prefer not to rely on the automatically generated version.

Pixel 8: Price in India

The Pixel 8 starts at Rs 75,999 in India for the 128GB storage model. The device is now available for pre-order through Flipkart. Consumers will see a discount offer of Rs 8,000 on ICICI, Kotak and Axis bank cards, which applies to the standard model.