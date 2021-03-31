PK recognized by Independent Research Firm as a Strong Performer among RPA providers and Continuous Automation and Testing Services Providers

PK, the global services firm that helps the world's most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future, has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in "The Forrester Wave™: Midsize RPA Services Q1 2021." Current offering, market presence and strategy of each company were evaluated as part of the process, with PK receiving the highest possible scores in the vision and innovation roadmap criteria.



The report notes that PK "…packs a big punch" and "…approaches RPA services with a clarity of vision and extensive IP-based innovation." The report states, "Choose PK to build lean end-to-end RPA programs with a strong technology layer to manage a body of automations." PK clients interviewed for the report appreciate the company's "technical skill and solution-oriented mindset," according to the Forrester report.

"We believe being recognized by Forrester as a Strong Performer in the RPA space validates our commitment to enabling enterprises to realize the full promise of bots built from advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Ram Sathia, head of automation and operations at PK. "As enterprises look for new ways to better serve customers and drive ever-greater efficiency, RPA fuels organizational innovation as effectively as it streamlines operations."

PK's inclusion in the report is the second recent recognition of its automation and operation services, as it was recently named in the Forrester Now Tech: Continuous Automation and Testing Services Providers, Q1 2021. Forrester's report is intended to help companies identify a diverse set of continuous automation testing (CAT) services vendors that vary by size, functionality, geography, and vertical market focus. The report is also useful for application development and delivery (AD&D) leaders to understand the value they can expect from a CAT provider.

PK crafts outcome-driven automation and continuous delivery strategies that empower clients to rapidly digitize operations and increase agility and performance across business units. Its unique approach to automation enables companies to transform critical functions and deliver better experiences to customers, partners and employees.

"Our approach focuses on getting automation right, and we have a strong vision for the future and the tools and intellectual property needed to back up that vision," PK CEO Dinesh Venugopal said. "By freeing employees to focus on more meaningful work, reducing human error and laying the groundwork for modern efficiencies, we enable enterprises to deliver the customer experience today's market demands."

Enterprise adoption of RPA is skyrocketing in the post-pandemic era, and PK's RPA accelerators – including connectors to common external systems, bot recipes and foundations for emerging automation modes – enable companies to take full advantage of the automation ecosystem.

"As a next-generation digital services firm, we have always looked to the next frontier of intelligent automation as a way to accelerate digital transformation. Beyond RPA, we see experience bots that truly revolutionize customer-brand interaction," PK Co-founder and Co-president Vijay Ijju said. "Together, we are delivering the moments that matter – the connected experiences that customers demand – on a global scale."

Our establishment in India region speaks of our success story by itself. We have 3 centres of business operations across Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru with around 2000 employee base. Our India Delivery Offerings are Service Line - CoE that revolve around Discipline Maturity, Presales Support, Research and Innovation, Sales Collaterals, Standard best practice, Assessments, Audits and Governance. Our Delivery model captures Presales Support, Demand Fulfillment, Delivery Execution, Delivery Maturity, Stakeholder management, Governance & metrics, Knowledge Management and Attrition Management. We also have a rich Research and Innovation lab that is built in line with customer eccentricity. We have delivered 20000 learning hours covering 2000 employees. Our rich clientele engulfs all spheres of life including Telecom, Rail Route, Logistics, Retail etc.

PK is the experience-led engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for client's customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK, backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, is over 4,500 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com.