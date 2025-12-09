Poco C85 5G Debuts in India with 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 6300 Chipset and Budget-Friendly Pricing

Poco has expanded its budget smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the all-new Poco C85 5G, a device designed for users who prioritise long battery life, smooth performance, and everyday reliability. Available in three colour options—Mystic Purple, Spring Green, and Power Black—the C85 5G aims to bring premium features to the affordable segment.

Design and Display

The Poco C85 5G sports a clean, modern design with a slim 8.05mm flat-edged frame. The rear carries a square-shaped camera island and a dual-tone matte finish, giving the smartphone a polished and stylish look. Poco has also retained the beloved 3.5mm headphone jack, a welcome addition for users who prefer wired audio.

On the front, the device features a large 6.9-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals for gaming, scrolling, and everyday usage. With up to 810 nits peak brightness, the screen remains visible outdoors. Poco has also equipped the display with TÜV Low Blue Light, TÜV Flicker-Free, and TÜV Circadian certifications, aiming to offer more comfortable viewing, especially during extended usage. The phone also comes with an IP64 rating, providing basic protection against dust and splashes.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Poco C85 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, ensuring dependable performance for apps, multitasking, and light gaming. The device supports up to 8GB of RAM, paired with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, along with UFS 2.2 storage for faster read and write speeds.

One of the biggest highlights of the C85 5G is its massive 6,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, engineered to provide extended usage across the day. According to Poco, the phone can deliver over 106 hours of music playback. It also supports 33W fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging, allowing the phone to double as a power bank for other devices.

Camera and Software

In the camera department, the smartphone houses a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Both cameras support video recording up to 1080p.

On the software front, the device boots HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. Poco promises two major Android updates and four years of security patches, ensuring long-term usability for buyers.

Price and Availability

The Poco C85 5G is priced aggressively for the Indian market. The variants cost:

₹11,999 for 4GB + 128GB

for 4GB + 128GB ₹12,999 for 6GB + 128GB

for 6GB + 128GB ₹14,499 for 8GB + 128GB

Buyers can also avail ₹1,000 bank discount, bringing the effective price even lower. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting December 16 on Flipkart.

With a strong feature set and competitive pricing, the Poco C85 5G looks poised to attract budget-conscious users seeking a dependable 5G smartphone.



