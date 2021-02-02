Poco M3 to Launch Today in India: Watch Livestream, Expected Features and More

Today Poco will launch a new smartphone in India called Poco M3; the smartphone has already been introduced through official teasers. The phone is also listed on Flipkart platform.

Poco will organize a virtual event at 12 noon today to present the new phone. You can watch the live stream of the Poco M3 launch on the company's official YouTube channel, find the live video embedded below. You can also follow updates in real-time via the company's official Twitter and Facebook handles.









Poco M3 Specifications

Poco has already launched the phone in other markets. On his Twitter account, Poco has confirmed that the phone comes with a Full HD + screen. It also shared that the Poco phone has a 6,000 mAh battery. The other official teasers revealed that the phone has 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple camera setup.

As stated earlier, the phone has already been launched worldwide. The global version comes with a 6.53-inch FHD + display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood. Poco M3 will offer MIUI 12 based on Android 10 with the Poco launcher on top on the software part.





When it comes to the photography section, the phone offers a triple camera system on the back consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP shooter on the front.

The smartphone will come with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.