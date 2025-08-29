PopSockets Brings MagSafe PopCase to Kindle for Easier Reading

PopSockets has officially launched MagSafe-compatible PopCase covers for Kindle, making it easier for readers to enjoy their e-books without fear of accidental drops. Until now, Kindle users often relied on adhesive PopSockets or DIY magnetic rings to improve grip. The new PopCase eliminates that hassle with a built-in MagSafe ring, perfectly positioned for comfortable hand placement and weight balance when paired with a PopGrip.

Priced at $40, the PopCase is available for 11th and 12th-generation Kindles in six styles, including a clear version designed for sticker customisation and two illustrated options inspired by BookTok trends. Matching $30 PopGrips with book-themed designs are also available, though the cases work seamlessly with existing MagSafe PopSockets such as the Kick-Out Grip and Stand, allowing for hands-free reading.

This launch caters to a long-standing demand in the Kindle community, where readers have sought ways to avoid dropping devices during bedtime reading. By integrating MagSafe directly into the case, PopSockets is offering Kindle fans both style and convenience—without the need for homegrown modifications.