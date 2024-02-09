Prama India, MeitY's C-DAC to spur R&D, innovation in thermal camera tech

New Delhi: Homegrown video security solution provider Prama India on Friday said it has partnered Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), under the IT Ministry, for research and development and innovation in thermal camera technology.

Prama India recently signed a transfer of technology (ToT) agreement with C-DAC.

The company has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Mumbai to help transform India into a global manufacturing and export hub for video security products.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT,Rajeev Chandrasekhar, launched the ‘Digital India FutureLABS’ at IIIT-Delhi last week.

During the event, three indigenous technologies -- thermal camera, CMOS camera and fleet management system designed and developed by C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram under the ‘InTranSE’ programme of MeitY were transferred to 12 Industries.

The thermal smart camera has an inbuilt data processing unit (DPU) to run various AI-based analytics. The indigenised technology is targeted for applications across multiple domains including smart cities, industries, defence, health and others.

“We at Prama India are committed to the vision of ‘Artmanirbhar Bharat’ for achieving the goal of ‘Surakshit Bharat’. We hope that our technology partnership with C-DAC will bolster the cause of R&D and product innovation,” said a company spokesperson.

“This technology collaboration will help us in developing innovative solutions as per the requirements of end-users,” the spokesperson added.

Prama India is authorised to manufacture, market and support general purpose thermal cameras in India as per the transfer of technology agreement with C-DAC, Thiruanatnthpuram.

