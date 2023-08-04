Live
- IN-SPACe to have dialogue with 20 companies on technology transfer to make small rocket
- Poor should be given houses in their respective areas, says Daggubati Purandeswari
- Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
- Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
- Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
- ‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
- Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
- Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
- APCOB played a crucial role for unliftment of farmers, says YS Jagan
- Apple surpasses 1 billion paid subscriptions across its services
PSU NewSpace India a private satellite operator?
Has the Indian government privatised the newly formed commercial arm of Department of Space-NewSpace India Ltd? The question pops up as the Rs 910...
Has the Indian government privatised the newly formed commercial arm of Department of Space-NewSpace India Ltd?
The question pops up as the Rs 910 crore equity company has said in its annual report 2021-22 -- the latest available -- that it is the country’s first private satellite operator in India!
In the Chairman’s speech published in the annual report D. Radhakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director referring to the transfer of 10 satellites to the company by the Government of India he said: “With this, NSIL has emerged as the 1st Private Satellite Operator in India.”
During FY22, the company had earned a revenue of about Rs 1,674.76 crore and a net profit of about Rs 342.98 crore.
In a different place, the annual report states: “NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Space, and the commercial arm of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), got incorporated during March 2019.”
As regards the shareholding pattern the annual report states: “The Company is not listed on any Stock Exchange in India or abroad. The entire paid-up equity share capital of the Company is held by the President of India through its nominees.”
Generally, the Department of Space refers to the private sector as 'non-government enterprises'.