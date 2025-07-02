RailOne: Indian Railways Launches Unified Super App for Ticket Booking, Tracking, and More

In a move aimed at enhancing convenience and digital accessibility for railway passengers, Indian Railways has officially launched RailOne, a comprehensive new mobile app that brings multiple services under a single umbrella. Unveiled by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the app was introduced on the occasion of the 40th Foundation Day of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) in New Delhi.

Here are 10 key highlights about the new RailOne app:

A Unified Digital Experience:RailOne serves as an all-in-one solution for Indian Railways passengers, combining features previously spread across different apps. From ticket booking to real-time tracking and complaint resolution, it centralizes the entire railway experience into one streamlined platform. An Evolution of Swarail:Rather than a brand-new concept, RailOne is a revamped and renamed version of the Swarail App, which was previously in its pilot phase. It now comes with improved functionality and full availability across Android and iOS devices. Combining Multiple Railway Services:The app integrates key services from popular platforms such as IRCTC Rail Connect, UTSonMobile, NTES, Rail Madad, and Food on Track—providing a seamless experience for ticketing, food orders, and assistance. Reserved and Unreserved Ticket Booking:Users can now book both reserved and unreserved tickets via the RailOne app. IRCTC continues to manage reserved ticketing, but RailOne provides a unified login experience—users can sign in using their existing IRCTC credentials, without the need to register again. Live Train Tracking:RailOne offers real-time train location tracking, including platform numbers and delay estimates, helping travellers plan better and avoid confusion during their journey. Built-in R-Wallet Support:The app includes R-Wallet, Indian Railways’ proprietary digital wallet. Passengers can avail a 3% discount on unreserved ticket bookings when using R-Wallet, with secure biometric or mPIN authentication. Complete Travel Support Suite:Additional features include PNR status updates, booking history, coach position, on-seat food delivery, porter services, last-mile taxi bookings, and refund management for cancellations or missed trains. Accessible and Multilingual Interface:To cater to India’s diverse passenger base, the RailOne app features a simple user interface and supports multiple Indian languages, making it more user-friendly for travelers from various regions. Ready for the New PRS Rollout:RailOne’s launch sets the stage for the upcoming Passenger Reservation System (PRS) revamp, scheduled for release by December 2025. The new PRS will offer enhanced scalability and a broader range of booking options. How to Get the App:RailOne is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Once installed, users can log in with their IRCTC credentials or create a new profile. The app’s homepage provides direct access to all services.

With the launch of RailOne, Indian Railways is taking a major step toward digital transformation, ensuring convenience, connectivity, and customer satisfaction—all from a single app.