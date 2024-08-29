Realme 13 5G Series Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Features and Price

Realme is set to unveil its latest 13 5G series in India today, following the earlier release of the Realme 13 Pro series. The new series has generated significant buzz, with a Flipkart listing offering glimpses of what’s in store. The official launch event, scheduled for 12 PM on August 29, will reveal all the specifics, but here’s a rundown of what we know so far and how you can tune in.



Realme 13 5G Series: How to Watch the Launch Livestream





The Realme 13 5G series launch event will be streamed live on Realme’s official YouTube channel, starting at 12 PM today. For those who prefer to catch up on Flipkart, the details will also be made available there, as Flipkart is Realme's marketing partner for this series.

Realme 13 5G Series: Expected Features

Realme has already provided a sneak peek through its teasers and Flipkart listing, confirming that the series will include two models: the Realme 13 and the Realme 13+ 5G. The devices will come in three colours, likely named Sea Green, Dark Purple, and Gold. Under the hood, the Realme 13 5G series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. This processor is expected to deliver superior performance and efficiency compared to its predecessor. Realme has touted an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of 750,000 for these smartphones, suggesting they will offer strong performance for their price range.

The design of the Realme 13 series continues in the same vein as previous Realme models, featuring a triple-rear camera setup in a circular module on the back panel. The back also has a marble-like finish, setting it apart from other models like the Realme 13 Pro series and Realme Narzo 70x. The series also retains the classic 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature many users will appreciate. The front of the phone will feature a punch-hole display, housed in a boxy, metallic frame, aligning with current design trends. While Realme has kept many of the specifications under wraps, these teasers suggest a focus on both aesthetic appeal and performance.

Realme 13 5G Series: Expected Pricing in India

As for pricing, there is speculation that the Realme 13 series will be competitively priced, likely starting around Rs 20,000. The Realme 13 Pro series was launched earlier at Rs 24,000, so the new series might be positioned slightly lower, with the higher-end Realme 13+ potentially reaching up to Rs 25,000. However, these are only estimates, and the official pricing will be disclosed at the launch event. With the Realme 13 5G series, the company continues to focus on offering high-performance devices at competitive prices, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers looking for the latest features.