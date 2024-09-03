realme 13 Series 5G promises Unmatched Speed starting from INR 17,999

realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, today announced the launch of the highly anticipated realme 13 Series 5G, the latest addition to its Number Series along with realme Buds T01. The realme 13 Series 5G with its unmatched speed is set to redefine the standards for performance in the industry.

realmeis redefining the realme Number Series under the new tagline: “Next-gen Power”.This product aims to redefine power within the mid-range price segment, setting a new standard for performance. The realme 13 Series 5G will mark a new milestone, being the most powerful offering yet in the history of the Number series.

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “We are incredibly excited to unveil the realme13 Series 5G, marking a significant milestone in our journey. With this launch, we are redefining the realme Number Series under the new tagline: 'Next-genPower'. This product is not just another addition to our portfolio; it's a game-changer that aims to redefine power within the mid-range price segment and set a new standard for performance. The realme 13 Series 5G will be the most powerful offering yet in the history of the Number series. We believe that with its advanced features and superior performance, it will revolutionize the way users perceive mid-range smartphones. We're proud to bring flagship experiences into everyday life, demonstrating our commitment to delivering exceptional value and exceeding user expectations.”

Commenting on the launch, Anuj Sidharth, Director of Marketing & Communications at MediaTek, said, “The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy is a flagship-grade chipset that utilizes the best-in-class 4nm process node, striking a balance between power and efficiency while incorporating next-generation capabilities.” HeFurther highlighted, “the chipsetsupport’s stunning 10-bit displays, a powerful NPU for AI workloads, elevated gaming features facilitated through MediaTek HyperEngine optimizations, and an exceptional photography experience. Powering the realme 13+ 5G, the MediaTekDimensity 7300 Energy integrates impressive technologies such as MediaTek 5GUltraSave 3.0+ and Dual 5G SIM support. With powerful big cores, a stainless steel vapor cooling system, and a 120Hz OLED E-sport display, the realme 13+ 5G offers an optimized gaming experience for users to enjoy their favorite games to the fullest.”

The realme 13+ 5G is powered by the high-performance Mediatek Dimensity 7300Energy 5G chipset, coupled with up to 26GB Dynamic RAM for smooth multitasking. The smartphone comes with GT Mode for peak performance release, ensuring a seamless gaming experience at 90FPS. With an 80W Ultra Charge feature, it can provide an hour of gaming with just five minutes of charging. To ensure the smartphone stays cool during intense usage, it is equipped with a Stainless Steel VaporCooling System. The realme 13+ 5G boasts a 50MP Sony LYT-600 Camera with the same LightFusion Engine as the 12 Pro, capable of producing clear, high-quality photos. In terms of design, the realme 13+ 5G continues the aesthetic and portrait DNA of the Number series. It has an ultra-slim 7.6mm body combined with the dazzling Victory Speed Design, providing a comfortable grip. Moreover, the realme 13+ 5G has earned the industry's first TÜV SÜD Lag-free MobileGaming Certificate, testifying to its powerful performance and exceptional gaming experience. The realme 13+ 5Gcomes in three stunning colors: Victory Gold, Speed Green and Dark Purpleand three storage variants: 8GB+128GB priced at INR 22,999, 8GB+256GB priced at INR 24,999 and 12GB+256GB priced at INR 26,999 respectively.

The realme 13 5G is powered by the high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 63005G chipset, it ensures smooth multitasking and seamless gaming experience. The GT Mode unlocks the full potential of the chipset, delivering consistent 60fps in demanding titles. The device is equipped with a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System to maintain optimal temperatures during intense usage. The 45W fast charging technology minimizes downtime, allowing for extended gaming sessions. Its 120Hz EyeComfort Display offers a stunning visual experience, enhancing your gaming and multimedia consumption. The realme 13 5G also boasts 50MP OIS Camera, ensuring clear and high-quality photos. The realme13 5G comes in two striking colors: Speed Green and Dark Purple and two storage variants: 8GB+128GB priced at INR 17,999 and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 19,999 respectively.

The realme Buds T01 delivers exceptional audio quality and convenience without breaking the bank. Powered by a 13mm Dynamic Bass Driver, these earbuds produce rich bass and clear highs for an immersive listening experience. Enjoy an impressive 28 hours of total play back time and seamlessly transition between music and calls with AI ENC Noise Cancellation that effectively reduces background noise. SmartTouch Controls allow for easy operation, while IPX4 Water Resistance provides protection against splashes and sweat realme 13 Series 5G promises Unmatched Speedstarting from INR 17,999.