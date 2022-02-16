Realme 9 Pro Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is all set to launch in India today. Realme's new smartphone series has confirmed some of its key specifications through a dedicated microsite. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The smartphone is also confirmed to have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). Both Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G feature a light changing design that changes colour under sunlight.



Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G launch event live stream details



The launch event for Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. m. Today's IST (February 16). The event can be viewed on Realme's official YouTube channel. You can also watch it right here from the embedded video below.

Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Expected Price in India



Realme VP Madhav Sheth confirmed in a YouTube AMA session that the Realme 9 Pro series will be priced above Rs. 15,000 mark. Earlier this month, a report hinted that the normal price of the Realme 9 Pro could start at Rs. 18,999, while Realme 9 Pro+ could start retailing from Rs. 24,999. These prices were obtained through alleged retail boxes.



Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Expected Specifications



According to the microsite, Realme 9 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, coupled with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. Furthermore, the microsite confirms that the Realme 9 Pro+ will get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. However, the microsite does not confirm the processor or camera sensors for the Vanilla Realme 9 Pro. The microsite mentions that the entire Realme 9 Pro series will be 5G-enabled.

Furthermore, the Realme 9 Pro series is shown in two colour options: Sunrise Blue and an unnamed green. Upcoming smartphones will also get a Light Shift design, but that's limited to the Sunrise Blue colour scheme. The phone changes colour when exposed to direct sunlight.

Another microsite that is available on Realme's Indonesian website shows that Realme 9 Pro+ will get 60W SuperDart Charge fast charging, Super AMOLED display, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and NFC support.

Realme has also confirmed that the Realme 9 Pro+ will have a built-in heart rate sensor. The under-display fingerprint sensor will double as a heart rate sensor.