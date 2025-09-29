Realme GT 8 Pro Set to Redefine Flagship Smartphones with 200MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite

Realme enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to, as the company gears up to launch its latest flagship, the Realme GT 8 Pro, alongside the standard GT 8, next month in China. Preorders for both models are already live, signaling a major unveiling soon.

The GT 8 Pro is set to push the boundaries of smartphone technology. According to Realme, the device will feature the newly-launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, promising unmatched performance. The company claims the phone will surpass an AnTuTu benchmark score of 4 million, a significant leap from its predecessor, the GT 7 Pro, which scored over 2.5 million.

On the photography front, the GT 8 Pro is expected to pack a triple camera setup, including a groundbreaking 200-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor. While details about the other two sensors remain limited, the design in leaked clips shows changes to the module, though the camera placement itself remains consistent. Two LED flashlights are likely to complement the camera array, promising superior low-light performance.

The display is another area where the GT 8 Pro stands out. Realme will equip the device with a 2K AMOLED panel featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, an upgrade over the GT 7 Pro’s 1.5K display and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the new model will adopt a flat screen design, and it is expected to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for secure and fast access.

Battery life also receives a major boost. The GT 8 Pro will come with a massive 7,000mAh battery along with 120W fast charging support, ensuring extended usage without frequent top-ups. This combination of high-capacity battery and ultra-fast charging makes it one of the most capable devices in its class.

For the Indian market, Realme has not yet confirmed the global launch date, but the GT 8 Pro is likely to arrive in India by November 2025, alongside the standard GT 8. While pricing is yet to be officially announced, it is expected to follow the trend of its predecessor, the GT 7 Pro, which debuted at ₹59,999.

In summary, the Realme GT 8 Pro appears poised to deliver a compelling blend of cutting-edge performance, photography excellence, and enhanced battery life. With features like a 200MP telephoto camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, high-resolution AMOLED display, and massive 7,000mAh battery, it promises to raise the bar for flagship smartphones in 2025.