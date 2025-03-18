Realme P3 5G: Price, Specifications, and Launch Offers Revealed Ahead of March 19 Debut

Realme is gearing up to introduce its latest smartphone, the Realme P3 5G, in India on March 19. Ahead of the official launch, the company has disclosed significant details regarding its price, features, and special offers. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Realme’s official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores. An early bird sale will take place on launch day between 6 PM and 10 PM IST.

Realme P3 5G: Pricing and Offers

The Realme P3 5G is priced competitively with three different configurations:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs. 16,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs. 17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – Rs. 19,999

With bank discounts, customers can purchase the base model at an effective price of Rs. 14,999. The smartphone will be available in three stylish colour options: Comet Grey, Nebula Pink, and Space Silver.

Buyers participating in the early sale can avail of special offers, including:

Realme Buds Air 5 at Rs. 1,499

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC at Rs. 1,599

Extra Rs. 500 exchange bonus

50% discount on Realme Care Plus

Realme P3 5G: Expected Specifications and Features

Stunning AMOLED Display

The Realme P3 5G is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 2,000 nits peak brightness. With a 92.65% screen-to-body ratio, it promises an immersive viewing experience.

· Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 5G chipset, delivering smooth performance. It offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage for seamless multitasking and storage needs.

· Durability and Protection

One of the standout features of the Realme P3 5G is its IP69 rating, providing superior dust and water resistance. This makes it highly durable for everyday use.

· Battery and Charging

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. Additionally, it supports 45W fast charging, enabling users to power up quickly.

· Gaming Enhancements and Cooling System

Realme has integrated advanced gaming features such as AI Motion Control and AI Ultra Touch Control for a smoother gaming experience. To prevent overheating, the phone includes an aerospace-grade VC cooling system, ensuring efficient thermal management during extended gaming sessions.

With flagship-level features at an affordable price, the Realme P3 5G is set to be a compelling choice for smartphone buyers. The combination of a high-quality display, powerful chipset, large battery, and gaming enhancements makes it a standout option in its segment. With exclusive launch offers and discounts, the Realme P3 5G promises excellent value for money. The official launch on March 19 will provide a clearer picture of its real-world performance and reception among users.