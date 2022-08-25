Redmi Note 11SE to launch in India on August 26; find details

The Redmi Note 11SE will launch in India on August 26 in two days. The company has announced its launch through its official Twitter account. Before the launch, Xiaomi published a page dedicated to the Redmi Note 11SE and revealed all the specifications. The device is quite similar to the Redmi Note 10S. It will go on sale on August 31 through Mi.com and Flipkart. Here is everything you need to know.



The Redmi Note 11SE has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that works with Full HD + resolution and 1100 nits of maximum brightness. It features a hole-punch display design and a quad rear camera setup. Whether the display supports a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate is currently unknown. The phone is rated IP53 for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, which is a 4G chip. The phone is expected to ship with Android 12 out of the box, considering Pixel devices have already started receiving the latest Android 13 OS update. There's a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speakers that are certified. Hi-Res Audio.

For photography, there is a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, the camera app has features like night mode, AI portrait, 64MP mode, and more. Up front, there's a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 11SE has a 5,000 mAh battery. The company has provided support for 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 SE is expected to be priced below the segment at Rs 20,000. This is just a prediction. Pricing will be officially revealed on August 31. The upcoming Redmi phone will be revealed in three variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.