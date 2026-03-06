‘Cabinet to discuss internal reservation while filling govt vacancies’

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Thursday that the state cabinet is likely to discuss the issue of providing internal reservation while filling vacancies in the government sector. There is a rift between SC (Right) and SC (Left) factions within the ruling Congress over providing internal reservation during the recruitment that has been announced. The state government decided to conduct recruitment for 56,432 vacant jobs based on the reservation order in force before December 28, 2022 (15 per cent for SCs and 3 per cent for STs), due to the stay on the enhanced quota and internal reservation, while continuing to pursue its case in court.

The previous BJP government had increased the reservation quota for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent, raising the state’s total reservation to 56 per cent, exceeding the Supreme Court-mandated 50 per cent ceiling. While this is still under litigation, the Congress government decided to provide internal reservation within the 17 per cent quota for SCs based on the 6:6:5 formula. According to sources, the SC (Left)/Madiga community, which has fought for internal reservation for decades, opposed the decision to recruit 56,432 jobs without providing internal reservation.

The SC (Right)/Holeya community, however, favoured recruitment without internal reservation. “The government has already taken a decision to provide internal reservation. There are issues with the classification, stating that one section receives priority while preparing the roster. It will be discussed again in the cabinet and decided. Since the cabinet made the earlier decision, any amendment to it should be made in the cabinet itself,” Parameshwara told reporters.

Responding to a question regarding the demand from SC (Left) for internal reservation within the 15 per cent SC quota during recruitment, he said, “This needs to be discussed in the cabinet.”

Asked about differences within the cabinet on internal reservation, Parameshwara said, “There will always be differences of opinion, and all ministers will share their views in the cabinet. But the cabinet will take a decision in the larger interest.”

Responding to a question about the BJP demanding that the government fill vacancies under the overall 56 per cent reservation while considering internal reservation among SCs, Parameshwara said: “The BJP is playing politics.”