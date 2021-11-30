Redmi Note 11T 5G to Launch Today: Find Expected Price, Features and More

Redmi Note 11T 5G will be presented today! After almost 8 months since the Redmi Note 10 series was launched, Xiaomi is ready to bring the Redmi Note 11 series to our market. And this time, the first model brings 5G connectivity! Rumoured to be based on the Redmi Note 11 5G that was announced in China weeks ago, the phone will replace the Redmi Note 10T.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G announcement will be made via the company's live streaming event scheduled at 12pm. Redmi India has teased the presence of a 6nm chip and also 5G connectivity, which when merged with the ongoing rumours and leaks seems to point to an iteration of the Redmi Note 11 5G.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Expected Price and Specifications

In China, the Redmi Note 11 costs CNY 1,199 (roughly ₹ 14,000) for the base version with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs CNY 1,699 (roughly ₹ 21,100). You can expect similar prices for the Indian market.

If the Redmi Note 11T is based on the Redmi Note 11 5G, then we can expect the following features and specifications. The phone could be using the 6nm Mediatek Dimensity 810 chip with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Xiaomi has already confirmed a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate screen, which could measure 6.6 inches and have a Full HD + resolution.

Other notable features expected include a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support along with a dual-camera setup on the back - a 50MP main and an 8MP ultra-wide. The phone is also said to have a 16MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 11T could be priced similarly to other Dimensity 810-equipped smartphones from Realme and Lava. The Realme 8s 5G starts at ₹ 17,999 and you can expect the Redmi Note 11T to have a similar starting price for its base variant. The higher-end RAM and storage variants could be priced similarly to the Lava Agni 5G, which costs ₹ 19,999.



