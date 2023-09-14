Redmi Note 13 series to launch in September: Date, price, and specifications

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of the Redmi Note 13 series in China. The successors of the Redmi Note 12 smartphones are scheduled to launch on September 21. While there are no details yet on its launch in India, rumours indicate that the Redmi Note 13 series will consist of three models: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro. and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 13 series is the successor to the Redmi 12 Pro series, launched in India in August. Here's everything we know so far about the Redmi Note 13 series.

Redmi Note 13 Series: Specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is expected to be the first phone in the Redmi Note series to have a curved display, a notable design change from previous models. The teaser images show that the phone will have volume rockers, power buttons on the right edge, and a centrally positioned punch-hole for the selfie camera on the front display.

The Note 13 Pro+ is also expected to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display will have very thin bezels, with a tiny chin of 2.37mm. It is also rumoured to have Corning Gorilla Victus glass protection and a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor with f/1.65 aperture and OIS.

The Redmi Note 13 series is also expected to have distinctive design elements. The Redmi Note 13, and possibly the Pro+ variant, will have a luxurious leather finish on the back, while the other models will have a glass back panel.

As for performance, the new Redmi Note 13 series is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, paired with a Mali-G610 GPU. However, the vanilla Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro variants could feature different chipsets, adding an intriguing layer of variety to the lineup.

For storage, the Redmi Note 13 series is expected to offer options including 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB. The Redmi Note 13 series is rumoured to debut with MIUI 13 based on Android 13 as its custom skin out of the box for an improved user experience.

Under the hood, the standard Redmi Note 13 and Note 13 Pro models are rumoured to have a 5,120 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. On the other hand, the flagship Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is rumoured to feature a 5000 mAh, offset by an even more impressive 120W fast charging capacity.

At the bottom is a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray. The top has another vent for the speaker and an infrared emitter, highlighting Xiaomi's commitment to functionality and innovation.