Redmi Prime 11 5G, Redmi A1 to launch today: Price and specifications

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is set to launch two new budget phones in India, Redmi Prime 5G and Redmi A1 in India. The company will present the 4G and 5G variants of the Redmi 11 Prime. The smartphone succeeds the Redmi 10 Prime, which was launched last year. Along with the Prime, Redmi will introduce the A1, which will be an entry-level phone. The design of both smartphones was shared on social networks by the company.



Redmi Prime 11 5G and Redmi A1: Availability and Price



The Redmi Prime 11 5G is expected to be priced below Rs 15,000, while the Redmi A1 is expected to be priced below Rs 10,000. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the price of the two phones. The smartphones can be purchased on Amazon starting at 12 p.m.

Redmi Prime 11 5G and Redmi A1: Expected specifications



The Redmi A1 features a flat-edged design, much like premium and mid-range phones on the market. In the images, you can see a pill-shaped camera island on the rear that houses two large camera sensors. The volume controls and power button are placed on the right side of the design, like the other Xiaomi devices. The phone will be available in pastel colours, including blue and green. The screen also has a notch in the shape of a drop of water. As for the specifications, the Redmi A1 will house a 5000 mAh battery. It will also feature two camera sensors at the rear and a notch at the front for the selfie camera.

Coming to the Redmi Prime 11 5G, tipster Yogesh Brar had predicted that the smartphone would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is also speculated that the phone will feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a mounted fingerprint sensor laterally for added security.



When it comes to cameras, the Redmi 11 Prime will feature dual cameras that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, Redmi Prime 11 5G will feature a 5-megapixel snapper for selfies and video chats. The phone is expected to gain noticeable improvements over the Redmi Prime 10.