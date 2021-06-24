Reliance AGM 2021: Check out the Major Tech Updates

Reliance AGM 2021: RIL has held its 44th annual general meeting today, and the company made announcements about updates to its network infrastructure, including its plans to roll out 5G connectivity in the country, as well as improve a new phone, Jio 5G an affordable device that could support next-generation network technology and run the Android operating system. Here are the main tech updates:

Jio is working to make India 2G-mukt and 5G-yukt

Jio has made great strides in the maturation of cutting-edge 5G technology, which means a quantum leap to the next frontier of wireless broadband. Our 'Made in India' solution is comprehensive, comprehensive and globally competitive, "says Mukesh Ambani. Jio is positioned to upgrade to 5G quickly. The company is developing a 5G ecosystem and working with global partners to develop a range of 5G devices. Jio is not only working to make India 2G-mukt but also 5G-yukt: Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Jio to partner with Google Cloud on 5G

A new 5G partnership between Google Cloud and Jio will help more than 1 billion Indians connect to faster internet, support businesses in digital transformation, and lay the foundation for the next phase of India's digitization: Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Google and RIL develops JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next powered by an optimized version of the Android operating system jointly developed by Jio and Google. It is ultra-affordable and has cutting edge features.

JioPhone Next to be available from September 10, 2021

JioPhone Next will be available in Ganesh Chaturthi Market, September 10, said Reliance Industries President Mukesh Ambani.

JioFiber the largest and the fastest-growing fixed broadband operator in India

Over the past year, JioFiber has acquired over 2 million new premises. As a result, JioFiber is now the largest, and the fastest-growing fixed broadband operator globally with a cumulative base of three million active home and business users, said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Jio is on trial run with Facebook to integrate JioMart with WhatsApp: Mukesh Ambani