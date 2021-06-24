Reliance AGM 2021: What we Expect and How to Watch it Online

Today at the RIL AGM, we will come to know whether Jio Phone 5G and Reliance Jio 5G will debut or not? We are just a few hours away from the answer, and you can watch the live stream online. Reliance Industries is set to host it's 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 later today. RIL could make announcements about updates to its network infrastructure, including its plans to roll out 5G connectivity in India and a new Jio phone 5G. This affordable device could support next-generation network technology and run the Android operating system, according to reports.

How to watch Reliance 44th Annual Meeting Livestream Online



Reliance's 44th AGM is scheduled to begin today at 2 p.m., and people who want to tune in to the event can check out the company's YouTube channel.



While there have been no reliable leaks about the possible price of the Jio Phone 5G so far, some have tried to estimate the cost of the device. Bloomberg, for example, has reported that the price of the Jio Phone 5G could be as low as Rs 4,000, which could indicate that the company might be looking to target feature phone users to bring them the next generation of connectivity.



From 5G network connectivity to the Jio 5G phone, here's what we expect Reliance to share today:



Launch of Reliance Jio 5G



While rival Airtel has also been testing 5G capacity in the country, Reliance Jio is expected to be the first operator to launch support for 5G connectivity in India. RIL could announce its plans for 5G rollout in the country during today's 44th AGM. . We recently reported that the company had partnered with Intel to improve its 5G network technology. In comparison, Jio had also started testing 5G in Mumbai, according to a report from ET Telecom suggesting that the operator could be using mmWave and sub6 connectivity. Jio's rival Airtel has also recently tested its 5G network in Gurgaon and has reportedly managed to hit speeds of 1Gbps.



Introduce Jio Phone 5G



According to recent reports, Reliance Jio and Google have partnered to get smartphones into the hands of more Indians. The company may be looking to do so with the help of affordable Android smartphones. These smartphones are expected to come with support for 5G connectivity but will reportedly have modest features. Google, which bought a 7.7 percent stake in Reliance Jio last year for Rs 33,737 crore, is developing a basic Android version for the affordable Jio Phone 5G smartphone that is expected to replace many feature phones used in the world.



The possible arrival of the rumoured JioBook



In addition to the Jio Phone 5, we have previously reported the possibility of Reliance also releasing an affordable laptop that was leaked in March. The device is rumoured to come with Android support, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and a 720p display, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for the base variant. Reports of a possible JioBook launch come when demand for computers is at an all-time high due to the pandemic. However, not much is known about the JioBook beyond the leaked information available online, and we will have to wait to see if the company decides to launch the device today.

