Reliance Jio partners with Qualcomm; Jio 5G phone to launch in 2023

Reliance Jio has confirmed the existence of the 5G smartphone. But, the bad news is that the device is not coming any time soon. Company president Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Jio is working with Google to introduce 5G phones. Basically, this suggests that we may not see the Jio 5G phone launch this year, and it will probably come in 2023.



He also disclosed that the Jio 5G phone will be ultra-affordable. Currently, we have many 5G phones in the market that are also available in the Rs 20,000 price segment. There is a probability that the Jio 5G phone will cost lesser than Rs 15,000, which previous leaks have also suggested.



Reliance Jio has announced a partnership with Qualcomm. Basically, this shows that the Jio 5G phone will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. Since this will be a budget smartphone, it will probably use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 400 series chipset, which is usually found in cheaper phones.



Meanwhile, the good news is that Reliance Jio plans to launch 5G services during Diwali this year. This is the same time that Airtel will also roll out 5G services for its customers. Reliance Jio has announced that major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai will get 5G services first.



"India is ranked 138th in the world in fixed broadband adoption. Jio will take India to be among the top 10 globally in fixed broadband adoption," Ambani said, as quoted by PTI.