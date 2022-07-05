Reliance Jio users can get a free Netflix subscription; know how

Netflix comes free with various plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi). For Jio, the offer is available for postpaid users only. Apart from Netflix subscription, these Jio postpaid plans also offer a free subscription to other OTT plans like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime. Here is a quick look at some Jio plans offering free Netflix subscriptions.



There are five postpaid plans in total that offer free Netflix subscriptions. These plans are worth Rs 399, Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499. Let's take a look at the details.



-Rs 399 plan: Jio's postpaid plan offers 75 GB of data, and once the data limit is exceeded, users are charged Rs 10 per GB. Other benefits include data transfer up to 200GB, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV. The plan offers OTT benefits such as free subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.



-Rs 499 plan: The postpaid plan offers 100 GB of data, and once the data limit is exceeded, users are charged Rs 10 per GB. Other benefits include data transfer up to 200GB, 1 additional SIM card, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV. The plan offers OTT benefits such as free subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.



-Rs 799 plan: The postpaid plan offers 150 GB of data, and once the data limit is exceeded, users are charged Rs 10 per GB. Other benefits of the plan include data transfer up to 200 GB, 2 additional SIM cards, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio application suite, including JioTV. The plan offers OTT benefits such as free subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.



-Rs 999 plan: The postpaid plan offers 200 GB of data, and once the data limit is exceeded, users are charged Rs 10 per GB. Other benefits of the plan include data transfer up to 500 GB, 3 additional SIM cards, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio application suite, including JioTV. The plan offers OTT benefits such as free subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.



-Rs 1499 Plan: The postpaid plan offers 300 GB of data, and once the data limit is exceeded, users pay Rs 10/GB. Other benefits include data transfer up to 500GB, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps, including JioTV. The plan offers OTT benefits such as free subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

None of Jio's prepaid plans come with a free Netflix subscription. However, prepaid Jio plans offer a free Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription.