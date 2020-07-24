Reliance JioMart App grabs top spots in Google, Apple app stores

A few days ago, Reliance's JioMart platform, made a debut in Google Play Store and Apple App Store. According to App Annie JioMart has become the second and third most popular app in Apple and Google's app stores. Also, the JioMart app was downloaded more than 10 lakh times within days, as per Appbrain data.

Right now, JioMart takes more than 2.5 lakh daily orders from across India with numbers rising at a consistent rate. JioMart also added Sodexo meal coupons to its existing payment options in a bid to attract more customers and make payment option easier.

The JioMart app was rolled out shortly after Mukesh Ambani, RIL Chairman and Managing Director announced the availability of JioMart in beta mode in 200 cities across India. He said JioMart was handling a total of 2,50,000 transactions every day since the beginning of the pilot programme.

"JioMart is now focused on scaling its geographical reach and delivery capabilities. JioMart is obsessed with providing convenience and superior shopping experience to consumers. In addition to grocery, we will expand JioMart to cover electronics, fashion, pharmaceutical and healthcare in the days ahead. In the coming years, we will cover many more cities, serve many more customers across India, and expand to many more categories," he said in the company's 43rd AGM.