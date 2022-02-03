Renders Leak: Xiaomi 12 mini could challenge iPhone 13 mini

The Xiaomi 12 series got launched in China in December, including the company's latest Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X phones. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has yet to disclose when the flagship series will debut in our country. Ahead of the global launch of the company's Xiaomi 12 series, a new version of a smaller phone has surfaced online, suggesting a Xiaomi 12 mini smartphone might also be in the works. Xiaomi, however, has yet to reveal no details about the smartphone.

According to a render shared online by tipster Sam (@Shadow_leak), the Chinese company could be working on a compact Xiaomi 12 mini smartphone. The image shared on Twitter shows the smartphone's rear with a vertically aligned triple camera setup. The image also contains the text "Xiaomi 12 mini". However, it is worth noting that Xiaomi has not yet announced any plans for a compact Xiaomi 12 series smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Mini First Look 👀 pic.twitter.com/9rW5jSAYSm — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) January 31, 2022

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X currently have the smallest screens in the Xiaomi 12 series at 6.28 inches, while Xiaomi 12 Pro has a larger screen at 6.73 inches. However, the leaked render does not specify a screen size for the rumored Xiaomi 12 mini. Meanwhile, Apple offers the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, two compact smartphones with 5.4-inch screens, and the iPhone SE (2020) with a 4.7-inch screen.



According to a recent report, Xiaomi is expected to launch Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro in global markets in late February or early March. In addition, the Chinese smartphone maker is also said to be working on a Xiaomi 12 Ultra model and a Xiaomi 12 Pro' derivative' model that could feature an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, according to the same report.