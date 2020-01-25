Top
Republic Day 2020: Create, Install and Share WhatsApp Stickers

Republic Day 2020: Create, Install and Share WhatsApp Stickers
Highlights

On this 71st Republic Day share WhatsApp stickers with your friends and family members.

WhatsApp is known for its Stickers for every mood and occasion. And to be frank these Stickers are more interactive than normal emojis. Users can opt to send Stickers that WhatsApp already provide or they can also download third-party Stickers from the Google Play Store.

The 71st Republic Day is a few hours away and you might be planning to share and create custom based WhatsApp Stickers to greet your huge WhatsApp family.

Please follow this step-by-step guide to create and install Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers.

To create and share the Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers:

 In your smartphone install Sticker maker app for WhatsApp and Background Eraser app

 To create a custom WhatsApp Sticker, choose an image from Gallery or click a picture

 Head to the Background Eraser app and save the picture in PNG format

 Go to Sticker maker app and tap on '+' to add the stickers you have created

 Share these with your WhatsApp contacts

To install and share the Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers:

 Open WhatsApp chat and click on the emoji button

 For WhatsApp, Stickers choose the third icon

 To add more stickers click on '+'

 Scroll to the bottom and tap 'Get More Stickers'

 You will be directed to the Google Play Store

 Download WhatsApp Sticker app for Republic Day Stickers

 To add the stickers open the app and tap on '+'

 These stickers will get added to WhatsApp

