Safer Internet Day 2025: The importance of shaping the future of Digital Safety Together

Today, the digital world is evolving and we are becoming more dependent – Be it education, marketing, Fun & Entertainment, and others. In an increasingly interconnected world, where every swipe, click, and post shapes our digital experience, the role of online safety has never been more important. It’s crucial that we adapt our safety practices to counter new challenges. With the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, social media, and digital platforms, the threats we face are becoming more complex. Cyber bullying, misinformation, online harassment, identity theft, and data breaches are just a few of the dangers that individuals encounter every day.

While these issues may seem daunting, they are not insurmountable. Through collaboration, education, and proactive measures, we can create solutions to these challenges. On the day of Safer Internet Day 2025, it’s our responsibility to ensure that the digital spaces we occupy remain safe, inclusive, and empowering for everyone.

Let Safer Internet Day 2025 be a reminder that, when we unite as entrepreneurs, have the power to create a brighter, safer digital future for all.

Judhajit Bal, Co-Founder, Maidaan

Building the future of digital education is not just about innovation; it's about ensuring that every learner can thrive in a safe, secure, and supportive online environment. We live in a world where children can’t be brought up isolated from technology. They are digitally exposed. However, what we can do is control the quality of screen time, exposure and ensures that they find age appropriate and safe platforms to explore interests.

We, at Maidaan are working to provide them with a safe space where they can learn and engage in skill building activities with their friends and peers. We aim to help each child build a constructively competitive mindset from a young age by participating in our online quizzing tournaments. The responsibility to shape this future belongs to all of us - Industry, Parents, and educators together; we can create a digital world where safety empowers learning.

Rohit Sakunia, Founder and Director, ArtE Mediatech

It’s important to have such days like Safer Internet Day, esspecially in this era and in times like these. Days like these are a reminder that building a secure digital world isn’t just the responsibility of users — the larger onus is on businesses and entrepreneurs. As technology evolves, it brings in benefits, but also risks. And during such times, I firmly believe: brands that prioritize cybersecurity, privacy, and ethical innovation are the only ones that will shape the internet’s future.

For tech entrepreneurs, this isn’t just about compliance; it’s about trust. A secure platform isn’t just a feature—it’s a brand differentiator. Why do people buy iPhones and what’s there biggest USP today, security right? Users today are more aware than ever, and businesses that overlook security risk more than just breaches; they risk credibility.

As someone who works at the intersection of advertising and digital strategy, I’ve seen how trust drives engagement. I have seen that despite the fast moving world, brands that win will be the ones that balance innovation with responsibility.

Mr Jaspreet Bindra, CEO, AI&Beyond

In an era where digital transformation is reshaping every aspect of our lives, ensuring a safer internet is not just a necessity—it is a shared responsibility. Entrepreneurs and businesses must embed cyber security, privacy, and ethical AI at the very core of innovation, rather than treating them as afterthoughts. Safer Internet Day 2025 serves as a critical reminder that building a secure and responsible digital world requires a collective effort—governments, enterprises, and individuals must collaborate to establish frameworks that protect users, foster trust, and mitigate risks.

As technology advances, so do the threats, making it imperative for businesses to proactively address vulnerabilities while designing for transparency and ethical use. By prioritizing digital safety today, we are shaping an internet that not only drives progress but does so in a way that is sustainable, inclusive, and beneficial to all of humanity.

Mr. Manish Mohta, Managing Director, Learning Spiral

The world of technology is evolving rapidly, and for a safer digital world, we all share the responsibilities. For tech entrepreneurs, digital safety is not just a necessity but a fundamental duty. By applying strong cyber security measures, data privacy, and ethical innovation together, we can build the internet that respects users' rights and gives voice to the voiceless.

At Learning Spiral, we believe the future of technology must be invested in trust, transparency, and security. This Safer Internet Day, let us commit ourselves to seek responsible innovation, collaboration, sharing of knowledge, and a path toward a safer and inclusive Internet for everyone such efforts will work toward laying the foundation for future routes that see technology serving humanity responsibly.