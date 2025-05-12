Samsung Aims for Foldable Supremacy with Ultra-Slim Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsungis once again aiming to redefine the foldable smartphone market.According to recent leaks, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 could become the world’sslimmest foldable phone, beating current contenders with its impressively thinprofile.

Renownedtipster Ice Universe shared that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may measure just 3.9mmwhen unfolded, significantly thinner than its predecessor, the Z Fold 6, whichmeasured 5.6mm. When folded, the device is said to be around 8.9mm thick. Ifthese claims hold true, Samsung’s latest foldable could dethrone the Oppo FindN5, which currently boasts a 4.2mm unfolded profile.

This movereflects Samsung’s continued commitment to design and build quality innovation. The company has made noticeable strides over the years, refiningdurability, introducing improved hinges, and pushing for a more seamlessfoldable experience. Now, Samsung appears ready to push boundaries once morewith what could be the sleekest book-style foldable yet.

Beyondits thin profile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumoured to offer a 6.5-inch coverscreen and an 8-inch main foldable display, with a new hinge mechanism and a nearlyinvisible crease. Under the hood, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elitechipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. Cameraenthusiasts can expect a triple rear setup, possibly including a 200MP primarysensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

Batterycapacity is likely to remain at 4400mAh, similar to the previous model, thoughthe new processor may bring efficiency gains and better battery performance. With apossible launch just weeks away, anticipation is building for agroundbreaking moment in foldable phone technology.