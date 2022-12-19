Samsung Galaxy A04e, Galaxy A04 with dual rear cameras launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e, the two budget smartphones from Samsung, have been launched in India. Both smartphones are aimed at consumers looking for "smooth multitasking at an affordable price", starting at Rs 9,999. The Samsung Galaxy A04 and A04e have a thick 5000 mAh battery to offer all-day battery life. Both also pack a dual rear camera setup, though the Galaxy A04 offers better camera specs. The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e can be bought on the Samsung India eStore and official retail stores starting December 20.



Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e: Cost in India



The Samsung Galaxy A04 is more expensive than its sibling, with its price in India starting at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 128 GB storage model with the same RAM configuration costs Rs 12,999. Whereas, the Galaxy A04e comes in three storage models, costs Rs 9,299 (3GB RAM + 32GB Storage), Rs 9,999 (3GB RAM + 64GB Storage) and Rs 11,499 (4 GB of RAM + 128 GB of storage), respectively.



The Galaxy A04 will come in green, copper, and black colours, and the Galaxy A04e has light blue and copper colour options. The Samsung Galaxy A04 made its global debut in August 2022, while the Samsung Galaxy A04e launched in October 2022.



Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e: Specifications



The Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are identical in many ways, but there are differences in the camera unit and RAM configuration. The duo packs a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, RAM Plus support, and a 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging. The Galaxy A04's dual rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy A04e brings a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the rear.



These smartphones carry a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The connectivity options of the two smartphones are similar and include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth v5.0 and LTE. The Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, reaching up to 2.3GHz.