Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Launched in India: Affordable 5G with Powerful Features

Samsung has unveiled its most budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India—the Galaxy F06 5G, designed for users seeking seamless connectivity and reliable performance without breaking the bank. The company promises fast internet speeds, uninterrupted streaming, smooth gaming, and efficient multitasking in this affordable device.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Features & Specifications

The Galaxy F06 5G sports a sleek 8mm slim body with a Ripple Glow design that adds a glossy finish. It boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a peak brightness of 800 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright conditions.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. According to Samsung, this chipset has achieved an AnTuTu score of up to 416K, ensuring smooth gaming and multitasking.

For photography enthusiasts, the device features a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor, while the 8MP front camera captures detailed selfies.

Samsung has also emphasized long-term software support, promising four generations of Android upgrades and four years of security updates. The 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, making it a dependable option for daily tasks.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Price & Availability

The Galaxy F06 5G will be available in two eye-catching colours—Bahama Blue and Lit Violet. Priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting February 20.