Live
- 63 pc power and energy sector firms in India plan to ramp up hiring
- Defame, abuse Muslims: Abu Azmi slams Nitesh Rane's remarks on madrasas
- Sensex ends flat ahead of key PM Modi-Trump meet, Nifty holds 23,000 level
- Delhi’s new CM to be chosen from MLAs, no deputy CM post: Sources
- 10 students injured as roof collapses in primary school in Gujarat village
- 367 vacancies of Judges in High Courts, says Law Minister Meghwal
- Kerala court acquits MLA Kappan in 2013 cheating case
- Pakistan trio fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct against SA
- WPL 2025: After second U19 WC trophy, Shabnam Shakil ready to win matches for Gujarat Giants
- Ashok Gehlot questions Rajasthan CM’s silence over phone tapping
Just In
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Launched in India: Affordable 5G with Powerful Features
Samsung introduces the Galaxy F06 5G in India, offering smooth performance, a dual-camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery at an affordable price.
Samsung has unveiled its most budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India—the Galaxy F06 5G, designed for users seeking seamless connectivity and reliable performance without breaking the bank. The company promises fast internet speeds, uninterrupted streaming, smooth gaming, and efficient multitasking in this affordable device.
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Features & Specifications
The Galaxy F06 5G sports a sleek 8mm slim body with a Ripple Glow design that adds a glossy finish. It boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a peak brightness of 800 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright conditions.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. According to Samsung, this chipset has achieved an AnTuTu score of up to 416K, ensuring smooth gaming and multitasking.
For photography enthusiasts, the device features a 50MP primary camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor, while the 8MP front camera captures detailed selfies.
Samsung has also emphasized long-term software support, promising four generations of Android upgrades and four years of security updates. The 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, making it a dependable option for daily tasks.
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: Price & Availability
The Galaxy F06 5G will be available in two eye-catching colours—Bahama Blue and Lit Violet. Priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting February 20.