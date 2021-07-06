Samsung Galaxy F22 to debut in India today

Samsung today launches a new galaxy F smartphone in India. It's the Galaxy F22 and it's scheduled to launch today at 12 noon. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy F22 will be available on Flipkart, Samsung's online store, and select retail stores. Galaxy F22 will be the fourth smartphone in the Galaxy F series in 2021. So far, Samsung has launched Galaxy F62, Galaxy F12, and Galaxy F02s.

Before launch, Samsung teased the Galaxy F22 on Amazon and its website. The previews confirm some features of the smartphone. The Galaxy F22 will have a 6.4-inch HD + sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will also feature an Infinity-U cutout notch. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy F22 will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery. For photography, it will feature a four-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone also looks black, but there could be more colour options at launch. It also has a side fingerprint sensor.



The rest of the specifications and features of the Galaxy F22 will be revealed at launch. But leaks have suggested that the Galaxy F22 will feature an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the rear. It is also expected to house a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The Galaxy F22 most likely features a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. On the software front, the Galaxy F22 is most likely running Android 11 with a layered UI on top.



The Galaxy F22 is rumoured to be launched in India for quite some time. Some reports also suggest that it will be a rebranded Galaxy A22. The smartphone was also seen on the Google Play Console listing. Samsung is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy A22 in India, but nothing is known about it.