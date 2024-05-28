Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Launched in India: Price, Features and More

Samsung launched its latest smartphone, the Galaxy F55 5G, in India on May 27. This new model is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and boasts a robust 5,000mAh battery. It also features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is available in two distinct vegan leather finishes and claims to be the lightest and slimmest vegan leather phone in its segment in India.



Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: Pricing and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G has three variants to cater to different storage needs. The pricing is as follows:

- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹26,999

- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹29,999

- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹32,999

The device's colour options include Apricot Crush and Raisin Black. It was available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart starting at 7 p.m. IST on May 27.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: Display and Design

The Galaxy F55 5G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and a vibrant viewing experience. The phone's sleek design is highlighted by its vegan leather finish, available in two colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy F55 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. This comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device runs on Samsung's One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, and Samsung promises four major Android updates along with five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: Camera System

For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy F55 5G offers a versatile triple rear camera setup: 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro sensor. The front camera features a 50MP sensor, perfect for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: Battery and Charging

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired fast charging. This ensures that users can quickly recharge their devices and get back to their activities without long interruptions.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: Connectivity and Additional Features

The Galaxy F55 5G supports dual nano SIMs and offers a vast range of connectivity options, including 5G and 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

Security features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and Samsung's Knox Security software. The device weighs 180 grams and measures 163.9 x 76.5 x 7.8mm, making it lightweight and sleek. With the Galaxy F55 5G, Samsung continues to enhance its smartphone lineup in India, offering a blend of performance, camera capabilities, and battery life to meet the demands of contemporary smartphone users.